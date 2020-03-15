Bernard A. Sigler, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard A. Sigler of Hermitage passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 86.

Mr. Sigler was born December 7, 1933, in Erie, a son of the late Joseph P. and Catherine (Dempsey) Sigler. A 1951 graduate of Sharon High School, he attended the University of Louisville and served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service during the Korean War.

Bernie retired in 1999 from the Mercer County Domestic Relations Office where he was a deputy sheriff and hearing officer for 20 years. He previously worked for the Sharon Police Department as head of the Juvenile Bureau for 20 years, retiring in 1979.

Bernie was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and a former member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon. He was a member, past president and recording officer of the Fraternal Order of Police, Rose of Sharon, Lodge #3. He was also a member and past quartermaster of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post # 1338, Sharon and was a member and officer of the United States Submarine Veterans Organization, Pittsburgh chapter.

Bernie enjoyed hunting and fishing and belonged to various bowling and golf leagues.

Surviving are his wife, the former Dorothy “Dottie” Gilliland, whom he married December 7, 1996; a daughter, Sandra J. Hoover, of Sharon; three sons, Bernard M. Sigler (Monica), of Sharpsville, Gary F. Sigler (Kate Byrne), of Hermitage and Joseph B. Sigler (Sylvia Hatterer), also of Hermitage; nine grandchildren, Erica Fusco (Josh), Shane Sigler, Nathan Sigler (Julie), Alyssa Hoover, Alexa Hoover, Braeden Hoover, Brendan Sigler, Sierra Sigler and Austin Sigler; three great-grandchildren, Jase Hassan, Judah Fusco and Norah Fusco. He also leaves three stepchildren, Pam Reagle (Chuck), of Transfer, James Hittle, Jr. and Thomas Hittle (Becky Knickerbocker), all of Siler City, North Carolina; his “adoptive son,” Donald “Soupy” Campbell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Requin Base Memorial Fund, c/o Lee M. Bookwalter, 2291 Chaparral Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15239-2357 or to the Mary Alice Sigler Memorial Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Reverend Richard J. Allen, E.V., as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered by the West Middlesex Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard immediately following the Mass.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.