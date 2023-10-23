SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Joseph Scalf, 35, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Ben was born on July 1, 1988, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, a son of Carl Eugene Scalf and Jeanne Theresa Sharples.

He attended the Sharon School District and was a 2006 graduate of Keystone Charter School, Greenville.

Ben worked as a handyman and had a passion for doing tattoos.

He enjoyed camping and working on cars. Above all, he loved being with his family and friends.

He is survived by three children, Isabella, Landon and Jaylen; his mother, Jeanne Sharples of Youngstown, Ohio; his father, Carl Scalf of Sharon; his maternal grandmother, Jeanne Shaffer of Sharon; his significant other, Dawna Runyan and her daughter, Serenity; two brothers, Christopher Scalf and his significant other, Melissa Stiles and Shawn Scalf and his significant other, Alyssa Giovanni, all of Sharon; two nephews, Shawn Scalf and Tyler Dolby; an aunt, Deborah Marie Sharples of Sharon; an uncle, Paul Scalf of Erie, Pennsylvania and four cousins, Justin, Brandon, Eric and Amanda.

Ben was preceded in death by his daughter, Serenity Scalf; his maternal grandfather, Bruce Sharples; his paternal grandparents, John and Charlene Hassler and aunt and uncle, Connie and Jamie Scalf.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

