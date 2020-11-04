Benjamin James Pokorney, Sharpsville, PA



Sharpsville, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin James Pokorney of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 31.

Benjamin was born December 4, 1988, in Sharon, a son of Dr. Dale and Susan (Spooner) Pokorney.

He was a 2007 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ben began his career with Graham Stamping and Wheatland Steel Processing under the guidance of David MacHarg. He was currently employed by Morgan Engineering in Alliance, Ohio.

Ben was an avid reader and had a passion for learning. Having a keen interest in tools, he made a fire forge at his home in order to build/weld different projects that he was working on.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed the many trips he made with family and friends to MacHarg Island in Canada. Ben also loved animals, particularly his dog, Emma.

He was a member of the former Temple Beth Israel, Sharon.

Surviving are: his mother, Susan Annette Pokorney and her husband Flavio Tiberia, of Sharpsville; two sisters, Dr. Rachel Pokorney and her husband Daniel Dickens and their son, Samuel Dale Dickens, all of Pittsburgh, and Paige Pokorney and her fiancé Joseph Giordano, of Washington D.C.; a brother, Joel Pokorney and his girlfriend, Kenyan King, of Pittsburgh; his maternal grandmother, Helen Jarrick, of St. Louis, Missouri; a step-sister, Cathy Grover and her children, Nicholas and Natalie, of Naperville, Illinois; a step-brother, Marc Tiberia, of Orland, Florida; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, James Spooner and Grace and Sidney Pokorney; and an uncle, Evan Pokorney.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pokorney Family Charitable Foundation, established to provide annual gifts to local charities, in c/o: JFS (Jazwinski Financial Service), 1479 N. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

A private graveside service will be held in Temple Beth Israel Cemetery, Hermitage.



Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Cremator, Inc.

