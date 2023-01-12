HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin Charles Oakes, 82, of Hermitage passed away early Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

Mr. Oakes was born on September 14, 1940, in New Wilmington, PPennsylvania, a son of the late Benjamin and Lillian (Black) Oakes.

He was a 1958 graduate of New Wilmington High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.

Following graduation, he managed an S.S. Kresge Co. department store in Cleveland, OH.

Ben enrolled at Westminster College, New Wilmington, where he earned a second bachelor’s degree in education, and later completed his graduate studies earning a master’s in education.

With a teaching career that spanned more than 30 years, he spent the majority of his time as an educator at the West Middlesex School District.

Ben was a member of the Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, Ben was a member of Kedron Lodge 389, West Middlesex, and the Scottish Rite Cathedral Lodge 433, New Castle. He was also an active member of the Shriners.

He was also a member of the Shenango Valley Antique Automobile Club of America and Shenango Valley Corvette Club.

An avid golfer, Ben loved spending time at the course playing with friends, and in his younger years, had won several local tournaments. He was very proud to have scored two hole-in-ones during his lifetime, the first at Tam O’Shanter in Hermitage, and the second at Candywood Golf Course in Vienna, Ohio.

A kind-hearted man, he was gifted with a natural ability to make friends wherever he went and enjoyed making others happy with his great sense of humor. Ben also had a passion for American history and had accumulated a collection of various antiques and civil war memorabilia.

His wife, Margo Poole Oakes, whom he married in 1969, preceded him in death January 2, 2004.

Ben is survived by a daughter, Amy Moon, and her partner, Brian Gray, Hillsborough, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Madeline and Alexandra Wright; and a brother, John Oakes, and his wife, Inger, Mercer.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Presbyterian Church of West Middlesex, 3082 E. Main St., West Middlesex, PA 16159, with Rev. Mark Almlie, M.Div.

Entombment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hermitage.