SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Belinda Hodge, 58, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 23, 1963 in Grove City.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.