PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barry C. Nelson, 67, of Pymatuning Township, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Emergency Room of UPMC Horizon Hospital, Greenville.

Mr. Nelson was born on March 17, 1956, in Sharon, a son of C.W. “Bill” and Margie (Markell) Nelson.

He was a 1974 graduate of Sharpsville High School and attended Penn State Shenango Campus. After two years, Barry transferred to Main Campus, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and eventually his master’s degree. He was a proud alumnus and fan of Penn State Nittany Lion football and wrestling.

Barry began his career in the Mercer County Cooperative Extension and retired in 2015 as a social studies teacher at Commodore Perry High School, Hadley, Pennsylvania. He was an extremely dedicated educator and cared deeply about his students and colleagues. Following his teaching career, he served as the President of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. Additionally, he was a longtime school board member of the Reynolds School District.

Barry was a man of strong faith and an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, where he was an elder, sang in the choir and was the head of the church food pantry.

He enjoyed working out and is often remembered for his strong handshake. He also enjoyed engaging in conversation with everyone he came across, if only just to try and brighten their day. He was a devoted husband, who cared deeply about his wife, Christine. His children were a central part of his life and his love for them showed in everything that he did.

He is survived by his wife, the former Christine Krajci, whom he married on July 6, 1985; a son, Bill Nelson and his fiancée, Desarae Makis, of Cortland, Ohio; a daughter, Brittany Forbis (Ian) of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; two stepgrandchildren, Maxwell and Lilian Forbis and a sister, Susan Davies (Larry), Okeechobee, Florida.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Nelson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Sts. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 699 Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 in Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jacob Deal, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

