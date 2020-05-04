Barbara Vasconi, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Vasconi, 76, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Vasconi was born December 2, 1943, in Homestead, New York, a daughter of the late Robert Holt and Katherine (Boeckmann) Holt.

She was a graduate of Bellport High School in Long Island, New York.

She was also an alumnus of Wilfred Beauty Academy, Riverhead, New York and later was employed as the school’s administrator for several years.

Barbara had a strong faith and was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon.

Barbara a devoted homemaker who gave everything she could to her children. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed working on her flowers.

She is survived by her husband David Vasconi, whom she married August 24, 1983; a daughter, Nicole Vasconi, of Sharpsville; a son, Christopher Vasconi, of Pittsburgh; as well as Charlie Boeckman, Kathy Jolin and many other cousins.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and a cousin, Peter Boeckman.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to Sts. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, PA 16146

Due to Covid-19, all services are private. A memorial service will be held be held once circumstances permit public gatherings.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.