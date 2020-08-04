Barbara Oleskey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara (Jazwinski) Oleskey, 90, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, OH.

Mrs. Oleskey was born December 15, 1929, in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stanley and Blanche (Sienicki) Jazwinksi.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1947.

For many years, Barbara proudly owned and operated Barb & Pi’s Pizza in Sharon. She also worked for several other businesses in the Shenango Valley, most notably working alongside her daughter, Geralyn, at Yankee Lake Ballroom, Brookfield, Ohio.

An exceptional baker, Barbara was well renowned for the thousands of cookies she would bake for the annual staff parties held by Sharon Regional Hospital, as well as UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

Barbara was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

A true matriarch, she dedicated her life to caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and in her own words, described them as being “her whole life.” Barbara was the first resident of the Garden Way Apartments in Hermitage and cherished the many friendships she had made with fellow residents through the years.

She is survived by four daughters, Monica (Louis) Monaco, Allentown, Pennsylvania; Barbara Ann (Thomas) Sitar of Sharon, Maria (Bruce) Shaffer and Geralyn (John) Jurko, all of Yankee Lake; 12 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Nicole, Louie, Christopher, Amanda, Zachary, Ryan, Noah, John, Christa, Candace and Hayden and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her former husband, Pius Oleskey, Jr.; a son, Pius Oleskey; three grandchildren, Joshua Hamder and infants Michael Cade Oleskey and Mary Lynn Jurko; three sisters, Betty Ontko, Helen Lapka and Lucy LeBouvier and three brothers, Felix, John and Ignatius Jazwinski.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: