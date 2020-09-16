Barbara Mehalko, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Mehalko, 81, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Mehalko was born June 6, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stanley and Olivia (Chotlos) Lattyak.

She was a 1957 graduate of Hickory High School and worked as a stocker and clerk at the former Stambaugh’s Home Improvement Center, Hermitage.

Barb was an active member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville, where she and her husband faithfully assisted with it’s benefit dinners.

She was also a member of the Buhl Playhouse, Sharon, the Drum and Bugle Corps., Sharpsville and the former Mothers of Twins, Sharon. Barb enjoyed volunteering for the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels and was an avid crocheter.

Her husband, Charles D. Mehalko, Sr., whom she married in 1957, passed away February 16, 2017.

She is survived by two sons, Greg Mehalko and his wife Susan Rotunno, of Brookfield, Ohio and Charles “Bud” Mehalko, Jr. and his wife Bonnie, of Girard, Ohio; a sister, Marilyn Kostoff and her husband Richard, of Hartford, Ohio; a granddaughter, Madeline Marvich and a great-grandson, Jacob Charles Marvich.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Dorogy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

