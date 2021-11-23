Barbara M. Walters, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Walters, 88, of Transfer passed away peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Walters was born December 30, 1932, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry Melnek and Margaret Pago and was a graduate of Clarion High School.

She worked for National Fuel Company as a customer service representative, retiring after 25 years.

Barbara liked a good bargain and enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets. She and her husband were constant travelers, having gone to Germany, Kentucky and Arizona on several occasions. Family members raved about her cooking particularly her stuffed cabbage. She was a member of Sharon and Hermitage Baptist Churches where she was also a Sunday school teacher. Barbara loved knitting and gardening, but most of all, enjoyed being with her grandkids, attending local fairs and being a spectator at a demolition derby.

She is survived by a son, Lloyd Walters, of Sierra Vista, AZ; a brother Edward (Pat) Pago, of Sligo, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, David Pinch, of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Ted, Darcy and Becky Walters, all of Sierra Vista, Arizona; six great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Walters; daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Pinch; three sisters, Nancy Edwards, Veronica “Cookie” Young and Maryann “Skipper” Best; son in law, Robert H. Pinch Sr. and a grandson, Robert Pinch II.

A private burial will be held in West Side Cemetery, South Pymatunig Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.