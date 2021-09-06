Barbara Louise Tate, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise Tate, 90, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Tate was born October 15, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late James and Jennie (Ellison) Thompson.

She was a 1948 graduate of New Castle High School.

Prior to becoming a devoted homemaker in 1957, she was employed as a secretary at the former Pennsylvania Engineering in New Castle. Throughout her life, she also worked as a teller for First National Bank, Hermitage.

Barbara enjoyed outings to the casino with her son, Brad, bingo and cheering on the Pirates. She welcomed each new baby to the family with a hand-knitted Christmas stocking. She was also a fixture at Hickory High School baseball games to cheer on her grandsons, Lukas and Ronnie.

Barbara was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Salvatore Tate, whom she married November 25, 1956; a daughter, Brenda Schmalz and her husband, Robert, of Scottsdale, Arizona; two sons, Bradley Tate of Hermitage and James Tate and his wife, Tracy, of Apex, North Carolina and seven grandchildren, Ronald and Lukas Gurrera, Andrew and Hannah Tate and twins, Brian and Nicholas Schmalz and Zachary Schmalz.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Gurrera; two sisters, Thelma Oliver and Agnes Morris and two brothers, James and William Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley YMCA, 925 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148; The Singletons of Phoenix, Arizona, 13832 North 32nd Street, Suite 134 B, Phoenix, AZ 85032 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Due to Covid-19, there are no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

An online video created for Barb and Sal’s 50th wedding anniversary can be viewed at www.BarbSalTate.com.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

