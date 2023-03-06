NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Raeburn, 87, of New Castle, passed away with family at her side Sunday evening, March 5, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Raeburn was born August 13, 1935, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Angelo “Dike” and Nancy (Ross) Monsey.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1943.

A homemaker, Barbara Jean was well-known for her baking, especially the cakes she crafted for all of life’s celebrations.

Barbara Jean was a longtime member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s site, where she volunteered in the kitchen for church fundraisers making pierogi, nut rolls, or whatever food suited the occasion.

Her husband of 54 years, James G. Raeburn, preceded her in death August 3, 2010.

An avid golfer, Barbara Jean learned the game from her father and had a passion for playing her entire life. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara Jean is survived by a son, Randall Raeburn (Holly), of New Castle; a daughter, Cheryl Dodd (Frank), also of New Castle; a sister, Diana Lower (Bill), of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Franklin Dodd (Chelsea), Molly Dodd, Randi Raeburn, Preston Raeburn, and Bailey Raeburn; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie Hill and Lottie Dodd.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara Jean was preceded in death by a son, Scott Raeburn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 in St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.