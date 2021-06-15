Barbara “Jean” Owens of Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Jean” Owens, 74, of Neshannock Township went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday afternoon, June 10, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Mrs. Owens was born February 26, 1947, in Oxford, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Casper Cooper and Annie Louise (Hicks) Cooper.

As a teenager, she moved to New Castle with her family (Louise and Cle Howell). She attended New Castle Senior High School.

She was primarily a homemaker. Jean also worked at the Lawrence Co. Family Center for eight years. Additionally, she worked with children for many years, most notably the neighborhood children at the Lincoln Housing Center.

Jean attended the Fellowship in the Word Church.

She belonged to the Socialites Bowling League for many years. Jean and her “girls” had a club which they called the J.U.G.S. and together they traveled and raised money to support various charities. In her spare time, she loved to go fishing and camping.

Jean married William “Billy” Owens August 7, 1965 and he preceded her in death in 2014.

She leaves four children to cherish her memory, Tammy Lynn (Jorge) Fitzpatrick of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, William H. (Lakita) Owens of Harrisburg, Stephen (Shannon) Owens of New Castle and Collin (Donrae) Owens of New Castle, Pennsylvania and a daughter-in-law, Nachelle Owens of New Castle. She also leaves to mourn her passing 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Tyrone Brown) Ward of Youngstown, Ohio and a brother, Rev. Cleveland (First Lady Brenda) Howell, Buffalo, New York. Jean will be dearly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Louis Grayson Owens, Sr.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Home Going Celebration will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cleveland Howell, officiating and Pastor James Holmes, co-officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.