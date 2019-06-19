Barbara Jean Juratovic Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Barbara Jean Juratovic, 73, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Mrs. Juratovic was born April 11, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Steve and Barbara (Liposcak) Strojny.

She was a member of the 1964 graduating class from Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

Barbara worked for a short time at the former Strouss’ Department Store, Youngstown, Ohio. She was primarily a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Barbara was a member of St. Anthony Church, Sharon.

She also served as treasurer for both the Croatian Democratic Union, Sharon and the Strossmayer Singing Society, Vienna, Ohio.

Barbara loved spending time with her family and played an instrumental role in raising her three nieces and caring for her mother-in-law, Mara.

Her beloved husband of 50 years, Mirko Juratovic, whom she married October 22, 1968, survives at home.

Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Zvonko (Katica) Juratovic of Brookfield, Ohio; three nieces, Marica (Matthew) Nagel of Waterville, Ohio; Kristina Juratovic of Brookfield, Ohio and Marina (Justin) Saunders of Streetsboro, Ohio; three great-nieces, Nadia, Ariana and Goddaughter, Bianca Nagel all of Waterville, Ohio; her mother-in-law, Mara Juratovic, whom lived with her for nearly 20 years, of Brookfield, Ohio and several cousins who reside in Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hamilton, Canada and Youngstown, Ohio.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 and 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

