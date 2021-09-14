Barbara J. Davis, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Davis, 74, of Neshannock Township passed away surrounded by family Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Davis was born January 18, 1947, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Albert E. and Lucille G. (Pizzitola) Gaydos.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1964 graduate of Shenango High School. She was a proud graduate of the former St. Francis School of Nursing, New Castle, earning her Registered Nurse certification in 1967. She then graduated from Youngstown State University, completing her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, and completed her graduate studies at Westminster College, New Wilmington, acquiring a Master’s of Education.

Barb began her career as an obstetrics staff nurse at St. Francis Hospital, New Castle. After serving in a clinical setting for several years, she shifted her focus towards education. For 46 years, Barb taught obstetrics courses to over 900 nursing students. She began her career at St. Francis School of Nursing, and retired from Jameson Memorial School of Nursing in 2014.

A wife, mother, nurse and teacher, Barb was known as Mrs. D, Mama Barb, Aunt Barbie, Rammie Bor, or simply Barb. Regardless of what you called her, or why you knew her, the positivity and happiness she brought to your life was the same. Teaching was her passion. Although academics were a priority, Barb’s primary focus was challenging students to become good people, and to treat all with dignity and respect.

Barb was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Site, where she served as a Eucharist Minister and baked with the “Church Cake Ladies.” The Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi and his message of peace was especially meaningful to her. Barb strived to emulate the message of St. Francis while teaching her students and in living her everyday life.

Her husband of 47 years, Ron Davis, whom she married July 29, 1972, preceded her in death April 11, 2019.

Barb’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Susan Davis, with whom she made her home in Neshannock Township; three brothers, David (Colleen) Gaydos, New Castle; Ron (Beth) Gaydos, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Al “Buddy” (Nancy) Gaydos, St. Louis, Missouri and a sister, Diane (Joe) Larkins, of Alliance, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021; both in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. A vigil service will be held 8:00 p.m. Friday at the conclusion of evening calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.