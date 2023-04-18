SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Beatty, 74 of Grove City, passed away Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, in Trinity Living Center.

Mrs. Beatty was born June 16, 1948, in Sharon, to the late George and Marjorie Mae (Mohr) Kilbert.

She was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

Barbara was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She is survived by two daughters, Kelly Wu (Chuck) of Herndon, Virginia and Melissa Beatty of Sharon; a son, Thomas Beatty (Constance) of Hermitage; a sister, Nanci Wilburn (Nelson) of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; two brothers, James Kilbert (Terri) of Hermitage and Michael Kilbert (Debbie) of Canyon Country, California and a grandson, Ryan Wu.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday April 21, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be held at Noon, in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

