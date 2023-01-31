SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Shockley Clawson, 85, of Sharon, passed away surrounded by family and friends, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Clawson was born October 23, 1937, in Newport News, Virginia, the daughter of the late John R. and Bonnie (Wainwright) Shockley, and graduated from Newport News High School. After high school, she attended Slippery Rock University where she received her bachelor’s degree. She then matriculated to Westminster College where she obtained her master’s degree. Barbara furthered her education by receiving her doctorate from George Washington University. Later, she would take additional classes at Longwood College, the University of Virginia, Penn State University, and the University of Arizona.

Barbara spent her entire career in education and kept in contact with many of her former students. She taught elementary and middle school at districts in Sharon and Reynolds, Pennsylvania, Tucson, Arizona, and Hampton, Virginia. She would later become an administrator for the Hampton Roads and Reynolds school districts. Barbara received many awards and accolades for her innovation and commitment to her profession.

She was an active member at First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, where she started an after-school program and supported many of the church missions. She also supported several charities including Prince of Peace, the American Cancer Society, and animal shelters, among many others.

Barbara had a lifelong love for the arts. In her youth, she was a dancer with a particular fondness for ballet. She played the flute in both the concert and marching bands. She was a regular at the Pittsburgh Opera and loved attending Broadway shows, particularly in London. Barbara began to travel extensively in her later years with trips to England, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, and France, with her husband, children, and friends. She was also an avid reader and absolutely loved her book club.

She is survived by four children, Deborah Clawson, Lost River, West Virginia; Donna Clawson, Phoenix, Arizona; Diane Clawson, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and David Clawson, Los Angeles, California.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert. S. Clawson; and three brothers, Raymond, Jerry and Waverly Shockley.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date in April 2023.

She will be laid to rest at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Virginia, along with her husband, parents, and brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.