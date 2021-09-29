Barbara Ann Leo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Leo of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, September 27, 2021, in her residence. She was 79.

Barbara was born October 31, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Robert M. and Jeanette (Booth) Sabo.

She was a 1959 alumna of Farrell High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Mercyhurst College, Erie, Pennsylvania in 1963.

Barbara began her teaching career in Rochester, New York and later taught in Warren and Niles, Ohio. She retired in 1998 from the Roosevelt Elementary School in Hubbard, Ohio where she was a teacher for 27 years and was a member and past president of the Teachers Union.

Barb was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the American Heart Association during her retirement.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge and was an avid golfer. She particularly enjoyed playing in Jess’ Golf League for many years. She was also a member of Avalon Golf and Country Club where she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Beth Ann Leo and her boyfriend, Paul Cerbus, of Sharon; a grandson, Thomas Hinkson, who was the light of her life; a sister, Mary Sue Allan of Hermitage; a special cousin, George Weiss, with whom she made her home; two sisters-in-law, Regina Novak of Masury, Ohio and Beth Pipenur of Warren, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Burprich; a sister, Carol Davis (Thomas); a brother, Robert M. Sabo; a great-nephew, Andrew Iacobucci and her former husband, William Leo.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.