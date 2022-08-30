NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Bintrim, 86, of New Castle passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, August 27, 2022, at her residence.

Barb was born October 24, 1935, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Arthur and Anne Daugherty.

Barb was a graduate of both New Castle High School and the Beaver County Community College.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Francis Hospital of New Castle doing work that she loved. Barb was most proud of her roles as homemaker, wife, and mother. Her peanut butter fudge is legendary.

Barb was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, New Castle.

Barb enjoyed spending the winters in Venice, Florida, with her husband, Norm, and was also an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State Football. She enjoyed shopping on QVC, popcor, and bubble gum. Her sense of humor will be greatly missed by those that knew her best.

Surviving are: one sister, Joan Pitzer, of New Castle, two daughters, Denise K. Myers and her husband Melvin, of New Castle; and Kimberly A. Lytwak and her husband Greg, of Jeannette, Pennsylvania; one son, Scott B. Bintrim and his wife Leane, of Carmel, Indiana; 12 grandchildren, Michael Myers, Kerri Myers and Shelly Myers; Bryan Lytwak, Lauren Lytwak, Lindsey Walters and Victoria Lytwak; Jourdan Bintrim, Hannah Bintrim and Jakob Bintrim; and Ryan Roberts and Kristin Roberts; and three great-grandchildren, Rylee Roberts, Eddie Walters and Dottie Walters. She is also survived by her Springer Spaniel, Molly May, whom she adored.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband for 65 years, Norman G. Bintrim; a son, Thomas A. Bintrim; a daughter, Beth A. Roberts; a son-in-law, Bruce A. Roberts; and a grandson, William A. Myers.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lawrence County Humane Society, an organization that Barb was passionate about, would be appreciated. Donate online at: http://lawrencecountyhumane.com/

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls, St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Interment will be in Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

