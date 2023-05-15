SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. (Voyten) Wareham, 92, of Sharon passed away peacefully in the family home on Sunday evening, May 14, 2023, where she was born on January 24, 1931.

She was the daughter of the late Louis W. Voyten and Barbara A. (Shacikoski) Voyten.

A lifelong Sharon resident, she attended St. Joseph’s parochial grade school and was a 1948 alumnus of Sharon High School.

As a young woman, she was employed for several years at the former Protected Home Circle, Sharon. A dedicated homemaker, she took great pride in caring for her family and their home.

A devout Catholic, Barbara was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, where she was an active member of the Women’s Guild. She also volunteered at the Prince of Peace Center, Farrell.

Her hobbies included sewing, crafts, gardening, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Barbara also enjoyed listening to music and dancing with her husband, Windy.

Her husband of nearly 73 years, Gene C. “Windy” Wareham, whom she married May 20, 1950, in St. Joseph Church of Sharon, survives at their family home.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert L. Wareham (Wanda), Painesville, Ohio, and David M. Wareham (Mary Kay), New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; a daughter; Patricia J. Dodd (William), Sharon, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Mitchell L. Wareham, Cameran N. Wareham, Jake J. Dodd, David E. Wareham, and Marina M. Wareham; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, William L. Voyten.

A heartfelt thank you to her niece and Godchild, Barbie Ziberna, and her husband, Keith, of Raleigh, North Carolina, for all they have done over the years.

Barbara will be remembered for her sense of humor, selfless generosity, kindness, and willingness to put others’ needs before her own.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care she received at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center and from the staff of Family Hospice – UPMC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave, Sharon, PA 16146; Prince of Peace 502 Darr Ave, Farrell, PA 16121; or Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Ave, Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, V.F., as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

