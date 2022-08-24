SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Jones, 91, formerly of 76 White Ave., Sharon, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

There are no services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.