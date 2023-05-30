HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Gadola, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mrs. Gadola was born May 20, 1938, in New Castle, the daughter of Anthony Sebastian and Evelyn L. (McTaggart) Adamo.

She was a 1956 graduate of New Castle High School.

She was a former member of the former St. Lucy’s Church, New Castle and the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

Barbara was a wonderful cook and her fettuccine alfredo placed second in the Reader’s Digest competition. She also enjoyed playing cards, completing crossword puzzles, reading, bird watching and listening to music. Above all, she loved her family and was a caretaker to all.

On December 29, 1973, Barbara lost her husband, Francis “Chic” Gadola, whom she married October 6, 1957.

She is survived by two daughters, Toni Lynne Wimer (Jeff) of Mercer and Gina M. Gadola of Sharon; a son, John J. Gadola (Linda) of Hermitage; a sister, Rita Galati of Hermitage; a brother, Charles H. Adamo (Cyndee) of New Castle; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by two sons, James and Frank Gadola; two brothers, Anthony “Butch” and Richard Adamo; a niece, Nova Rae Davis and great-grandson, Vincente Heutsche.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., until time of service, Thursday, June 1, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Very Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, V.F. officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

