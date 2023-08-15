HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – August A. Staunch, Jr., 84, of Hermitage passed away Tuesday morning, August 15, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Staunch was born March 6, 1939, in Sharon, a son of the late August A. Staunch, Sr., and Edna (Maykowski) Staunch.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps., he was honorably discharged in 1960.

After serving his country, August worked at Fessler Machine Company, Sharon, and Shipton Auto, Hermitage. He was then employed by Sharon Steel Corporation’s former Farrell plant for 23 years, retiring in 1985.

August was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge #810 and Hickory VFW Post 616, both Hermitage, and American Legion Post 159, Mercer. He was also a lifetime member of the Slovenia Home, Sharon, Marine Corps. League, New Castle, and an auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Hermitage.

In addition to spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, August enjoyed attending car cruises and taking drives around town in his 1950 Ford Mercury.

August is survived by two daughters, Crystal Maness, Sharpsville, and Marie Foore, Mercer; a sister, Patricia Telega, Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Sandra Staunch, Sharpsville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, August was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laura Staunch; a grandson, Matthew B. Twigg; and a brother, Fredrick C. Staunch, Sr.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who has offered them support during this difficult time.

In keeping with August’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.