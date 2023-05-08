FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Matsis of Farrell passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, in her home.

Audrey was born on June 1, 1942, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Georgia (Makris) Matsis.

She was a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School, upon which she worked in a secretarial position for the Golden Dawn Company. From there she held positions in recruiting and sales in Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta. Upon returning to Farrell, Audrey spent many years working in retail, including Kaufman’s Fine Jewelry Department and TJ Maxx in Hermitage. Audrey never met a stranger and was well-known in the valley as a kind and fun person to be around. She loved traveling, especially to her parents’ birthplaces in Rhodes, Greece.

She is survived by two brothers, George Matsis, of Farrell, and John (Rebecca) Matsis, of Las Vegas; two nephews, Mike (Jennifer) Rood, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Michael (Kristin) Matsis, of Gilroy, California; two nieces, Alicia (Thomas) Epps, of Howell, New Jersey, and Alexandra Matsis, of Las Vegas; and four great-nephews, Brennan and Nicholas Epps, and Dylan and Jayson Matsis.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Georgia, her sister, Ruby Rood; and a brother-in-law, Robert Rood.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1007 Washington St., Farrell. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the Church.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.