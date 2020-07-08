Audrey A. Morgan, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. Morgan, 82, of John XXIII Home, Hermitage, and previously a longtime resident of Sharon passed away early Monday morning, July 6, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Morgan was born August 24, 1937, in Pittston, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Anthony F. and Alice L. (Lynott) McLusky.

A 1955 graduate of Sharon High School, she also served on the class reunion committee for many years.

For many years, Audrey worked in the service department of Bell Telephone, Sharon, where she was well-known and made many dear friends.

A woman of deep faith and endless love, she dedicated her life to caring for her family and supporting her church.

Audrey was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) courses for 25 years, served as a Eucharistic Minister and participated in the Ladies Guild. She was instrumental in founding the St. Joseph’s nursery at the church and actively volunteered in the cafeteria of the former St. Joseph’s School. Audrey also volunteered at the West Hill Ministries after school program, the Kennedy Christian Football Boosters and as a poll worker during the elections.

Audrey loved spending time with her grandchildren. She seldom missed an extracurricular activity and was always present to share in their many accomplishments.

Her husband of 51 years, Richard W. Morgan, Jr., whom she married August 23, 1958, passed away June 8, 2010.

She is survived by two daughters, Monica Makowiecki and her husband, Tad, Beaver, Pennsylvania; and Mary Frances Lunde and her fiancé, Erik Hunt, of Sharon; a son, Philip Morgan, Santa Barbara, California; a brother, Anthony (Karla) McLusky, Sharon; two granddaughters, Kayla (Jared) Kobilinsky and Mariah Bianco; a great grandson, Benen Kobilinsky; a brother-in-law, Kenny Murray; a niece, Lisa Pogacnik and a nephew, Patrick Hall.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Murray.

Memorial contributions may be directed to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224; or St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in St. Joseph Church, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.