Arlene Jean Jenkins, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Jean Jenkins, 85, of New Castle passed away with her daughters by her side Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

On May 31, 1935, Mrs. Jenkins was born shortly before her twin sister and they were the final two of 14 children of the late Benjamin B. and Rose R. (Fox) Bartle.

She was a 1953 graduate of Ellwood City Lincoln High School and later graduated from the Youngstown (Ohio) Beauty School.

Arlene retired from Aluminum Color, Inc., Lowellville, Ohio, where she worked as a silk screener for many years. She previously worked as a teacher’s aide for Mohawk Area School District’s former Bessemer Elementary School.

Arlene was of the Christian faith.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 638, Bessemer.

Arlene enjoyed participating in the women’s bowling leagues at Mohawk Lanes. An avid reader and exceptional cook, Arlene loved following her grandchildren’s activities on social media and spending her winters in Florida. Her family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren and she cherished the time she was able to spend with all of them.

Arlene always met you with a smile. Her genuine kindness and wonderful sense of humor were second to none.

Her husband, Joseph G. Jenkins, whom she married November 16, 1956, preceded her in death October 15, 2002.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathi D. (Ron) Duncan of Edinburg, Renee (Carl) Bucker of Ocala, Florida and Jacquie (Rick) Jones of New Castle; a son, Greg Jenkins of Medford, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Arlene was preceded in death by 13 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Arlene Jean Jenkins, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: