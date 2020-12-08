Arlene Dougherty, Union Township, Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Dougherty, 81, of Union Township passed away with her children by her side Sunday morning, December 6, 2020 at her residence, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Dougherty was born March 16, 1939 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Davidson) Recheck. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1958.

On December 26, 1959, Arlene married her beloved husband, Leo J. Dougherty, Sr. Together, they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until he’s recent passing on October 22, 2020.

Primarily a homemaker, Arlene dedicated her life to caring for husband, children and their home.

Arlene was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church, New Castle.

An animal lover, she also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, as well as rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most of all, Arlene loved when her family was gathered together for meals and holidays.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Jim) Szumlanski; a son, Leo (Tamara) Dougherty, Jr.; all of Union Township and three granddaughters, Leeia, Alyssa and Chelsea Dougherty.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by a son, Lenny Dougherty; two sisters, Virginia Recheck and Pearl Nay and four brothers, Joseph Recheck, Jr., Norman Recheck, Chester Recheck and Louis Recheck.

Due to health and safety concerns, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Arlene Dougherty, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.