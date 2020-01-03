Antoinette “Toni” Clark, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette “Toni” Clark, 83, formerly of West Middlesex with a brief six month stay at St Paul Homes in Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center after fighting courageously of extended illnesses.

Mrs. Clark was born October 21, 1936, in Farrell Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Battyanyi) Gargano. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1954 graduate of Farrell High School.

Toni was a member of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Her husband Paul W. Clark Sr, whom she married February 11, 1956, passed away in May of 2004.

Family was first and foremost in her life. While raising her 6 children she was extremely active in the P.T.A. and employed many years as a crossing guard in the Farrell schools. After her husband retired in 1994 she worked as secretary for the Hermitage YMCA for ten years.

Being raised in an Italian home, home cooking, baking, canning and holiday traditions were abundant. She was a friend to anyone who needed one. She was a loving, caring person.

Her passion after raising her children was being with her grandchildren. She was also an avid bingo player and enjoyed gambling, reading, crossword puzzles and helping others.

She is survived by three daughters, Anna Blair, of Greenville, Linda Osborne and her husband Keith, of New Wilmington, and Marcie Wirtjes, of West Middlesex; two sons, Paul W. Clark, Jr., of New Castle and Kenneth Clark, of Colona, Illinois; one son in Law Mark Pacai; nine grandchildren, Christopher Pacai, Kyle Pacai, Shawnee Blair, Sierra Blair, Shawn Osborne and wife Emily, Justin Clark, Antoinette “Annie” Hynes (Clark) and husband Andrew, Nathan Clark and Andrew Wirtjes; and two great grandchildren, Tala Scrivens and Annelise Hynes.

In addition to her parents and husband, Toni was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Pacai; three sisters, Mary Halus, Jenny Mott and Rosemary Mook and a brother, William “Bill” Gargano.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed!

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity or church of the donor’s choice.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2020 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor as celebrant.

Burial and committal prayers will immediately follow at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Interment: Greene Cemetery, North Bloomfield, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.