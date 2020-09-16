Antoinette M. Rich Pennel, Campbell, Ohio



CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette M. Rich Pennel, 98, formerly of Campbell and Warren, passed away early Monday morning, September 14, 2020, in Sunrise of Poland, where she was a resident three months.

Mrs. Pennel was born January 30, 1922, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (Perry) Mediate.

A 1938 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, she also graduated from the Youngstown College of Business.

Her first husband, Michael J. Rich, whom she married September 25, 1943, passed away February 20, 1964. Together, they owned and operated Masi Furniture Store in Campbell where she served as the company’s Vice President and bookkeeper. Previously, Antoinette worked as a bookkeeper for the Strouss- Hirshberg Company, Youngstown.

Antoinette married Frank Pennel June 22, 1968. He preceded her death January 5, 2007, following 39 years of marriage.

Antoinette and her first husband, Michael, were founding members of St. Lucy Church, Campbell. Throughout the years, she remained an active member of the church and participated in the Infant of Jesus Guild. Antoinette and her mother, Nellie, always looked forward to the annual Assumption Festival held at the church, as well as decorating the festival float.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, taking trips to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Antoinette is survived by three sons, John Pennel, Fayetteville, Pennsylvaniaa; Attorney Michael P. Rich and his wife, Dolores; and Dr. Frank A. Rich and his wife, Dolores, all of Canfield; a daughter, Cynthia G. D’Amico and her husband, Dr. Lawrence D’Amico, Warren; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Antoinette was preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph Mediate and a daughter-in-law, Porsia Pennel.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown, 2105 Oak Hill, Youngstown, OH 44507, or online at www.BGCY.org; or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd, S.E., Vienna, OH 44473, or online at www.awlrescueme.com.

Due to current health concerns, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will also be held privately on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Lucy Church, with the Rev. John M. Jerek, as celebrant.

Entombment will take place in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lowellville.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: