Anthony V. “Tony” Masone, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony V. “Tony” Masone, 77, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, August 1, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Masone was born December 22, 1942, in Mahoningtown, a son of the late Vincenzo and Clorinda (Iannucci) Masone. He was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle High School.

For many years, Tony worked as a maintenance supervisor and diesel mechanic at T.C. Redi-Mix, Inc., New Castle, retiring in 2018.

A son of Italian immigrants, Tony was a tough and hardworking man. He would always lend a hand to those in need of help, especially when it came to fixing a mechanical issue.

His beloved wife of 60 years, the former Patricia Moore, whom he married March 18, 1960, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Patty Jo Colatruglio (Anthony); and Christina Masone (Eric Shaffer); two sons, Antonio “Tony” Masone (Rhonda) and Michael Masone (Susan); two sisters, MaryAnn Bushofsky and Clara Perretti; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by three sisters, Angeline Baxter, Florence Popovich, and Giovona Masone; and two brothers, Michael Masone and Vincent Masone.

A graveside funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in St. Vitus Cemetery, 2699 Old Pittsburgh Rd., New Castle.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Vitus Cemetery

