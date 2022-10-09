LAKE LATONKA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Paoletta, Sr., 86, formerly of Lake Latonka, West Middlesex and Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022, on what would have been his 67 wedding anniversary.

Mr. Paoletta was born May 10, 1936, in Sharon, a son of Michele and Mary (Conti) Paoletta.

A lifelong area resident, he was 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.

A devoted Catholic, Tony was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and throughout his life had also been active at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer.

Tony married his high school sweetheart, the former Edna Mae Rohman, on October 8, 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2017.

At the age of 15, Tony began working for Ed Chadderton Trucking in Sharon. In 1982, Tony bought the Gordon Ward building in Sharon, where he later opened his first Hertz Rent-A-Car. He later expanded to six additional rental car locations, as well as, operating the Rental Service Licensee Trucking business. A dedicated family man, Tony had a passion for sharing his business success by offering employment opportunities to many family members. He was president of CATRALA – Car and Truck Rental & Leasing Association, which was the second largest in the nation.

Tony was involved in many community organizations, most notably: United Way, Chairman of Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of West Middlesex Community Affairs Committee. A fabulous gardener, Tony was also an avid bird watcher, bowler and golfer. He had achieved two holes-in-one, the first in 1979 at Sharon Country Club and the second in 1982 at Oak Tree Country Club. A kind and generous man, Tony had a passion for supporting those in need both financially and by volunteering his time. A true patriarch of his family, he was loved and respected by everyone.

Tony is survived by six children, Tina Petrozelle (Danny), Marrianne Maurice (Ron), Tony Paoletta, Jr., Michael Paoletta, Maria Tomsic (Walt) and Marty Paoletta (Angelina), 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tony was preceded in death by five brothers, Marco, Frank, Fred, Louis and Phillip Paoletta and three sisters, Rose Magnu, Lucy Flood and Angeline Triggiani.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E Carson Street Suite 200, Pittsburgh PA 15203 or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose, Hermitage.

