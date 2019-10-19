Anthony “Tony” Mineo, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Mineo, 75, of Sharon, passed away under hospice care on Friday morning, October 18, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Mineo was born July 28, 1944, in Farrell, a son of the late Joseph and Grace (Tataseo) Mineo.

He was a 1962 graduate of Farrell High School and earned his associate’s degree in family development from Penn State University.

Tony was employed as a millwright at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for 27 years. An entrepreneur, he started many businesses throughout his career and was a well-known landlord in the Shenango Valley.

Tony was active in the community and served as a wraparound for troubled youth and as a swimming instructor at Sharon High School. He was also a volunteer at the Buhl Community Recreation Center in Sharon, where he was a member for many years.

Tony loved boating and enjoyed many summers on Conneaut Lake. He was a good man who made friends easily and would give you the shirt off his back if needed.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Judith Babinka, whom he met at Conneaut Lake and married on September 11, 1971; three children, Anthony Joseph “AJ” Mineo and his wife, Jennifer, of Chardon, Ohio, Leah M. McMahon and her husband, Shamus, of Valley City, Ohio and Noah M. Mineo and his wife, Zimin “Z,” of Barrington, Illinois and seven grandchildren, whom he adored, Michael and Max Mineo, Meara and Maisie McMahon and Lillie, Marco and Mei Mineo. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Michael “Mickey” Babinka of Branden, Florida; several nieces and nephews; the Christoff family and a lifelong friend, who was like a brother, Mike “Mouse” Matusick and his wife, Jane, of Hermitage.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by three sisters, Caroline Mineo, Mary Ann Wiesen (Jerry) and Jean Ann Mineo.

While Tony passed Friday morning, he is likely delayed on his way to his final destination, shirtless, shooting the bull with everyone from here to wherever. Undoubtedly, on whatever road he might be traveling and whoever he meets, all roads lead to Farrell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

