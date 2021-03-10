Anthony “Tony” Leo Sipe, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Leo Sipe, 31, of Sharpsville, passed away, Sunday, March 7,2021, in UPMC Greenville Medical Center .

Mr. Sipe was born January 29, 1990, in New Castle, a son of the late Kenneth W. Sipe, Jr. and Roma M (Purnell) Sipe.

He was a 2008 graduate of Sharon High School.

Tony enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors, especially going on walks.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and followed wrestling very closely.

Tony is survived by two brothers, Chas Brier and his fiance Stephanie Saxion, of Sharpsville, Gregg Brier and his wife Georgette, of Boardman; a sister, Autumn Brier, of Youngstown; his grandparents, Kenneth Sipe, Sr. and his wife Darlene, of New Wilmington; and Lester and Virginia Purnell, of Ellwood City; two aunts, Darla Sipe, of New Castle, and Teresa “Terry” Altman, of Ellwood City; four uncles, Domonic Purnell, and Michael Purnell, both of Ellwood City, Michael Sipe, of Volant and Jeffery Sipe, of Masury; four nephews, Michael and Nathan West and Zachary and Matthew Brier; and two nieces, Lilyanna Brier and Amber Wright.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Veterans of Foreign Wars, at www.vfw.org

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



