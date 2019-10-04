Anthony “Tony” J. Steele, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” J. Steele, 69, formerly of Farrell and New Wilmington, passed away at Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon.

Mr. Steele was born August 2, 1950, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Olinda “Ollie” (Gianni) Steele.

He was a 1969 graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Tony worked as a manager alongside his family for 30 years at the former Castle Beer Distributing and belonged to the South Side Business Association, both in New Castle.

Tony was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

To say Tony loved the outdoors was an understatement; he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very active in the Ducks Unlimited chapter of Mercer County. He was also a member of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation; Hidden Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Shenango Township; Castlewood Rod and Gun Club, both of New Castle and Jackson Center Field and Stream.

Tony also liked to spend time with his friends, especially the Swift Group of Lawrence County.

He is survived by two daughters, Natalie Ann Wheeler and her husband, Nathan and their children, Trinity, Adrianna, Jeremy and Zachery of Harrodsburg, Kentucky and Nicole Frances Steele of Pittsburgh; a sister, Gina Marie (Steele) Alberico and her husband, Joe, of Seffner, Florida; a niece, Joy Urda and her husband, Stephen and their children, Ava and Matthew of Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service, 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, in the funeral home, with Reverend Richard Nero, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

