Anthony Thomas “Tony” DiCristofaro, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Thomas “Tony” DiCristofaro, Hermitage Pennsylvania, formerly of Farrell Pennsylvania, passed away on September 23, 2019, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell Pennsylvania. Tony was 91.

Tony was born on November 5, 1927, in Farrell Pennsylvania to Valerio and Rose Leone DiCristofaro.

A 1945 graduate of Farrell High School, he also took numerous extension courses at Penn State Shenango, for his employment at Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Sharon plant, where he was employed for over 38 years.

Tony served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict (1950-1952), being stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey and also South Korea on the DMZ. on the DMZ. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and received numerous service awards.

While at Ft Dix, he met his future wife, Claire M Henninger, of Westville New Jersey. They were married on October 25, 1952, in Baltimore Maryland by Claire’s uncle, the Reverend Father John McShane, in his chapel, with immediate families present and Tony’s best friend/man, Anthony “Lac” LaCamera. Claire died on November 8, 2011.

While with Westinghouse, Tony started as a coil winder and then in the Industrial Engineering Dept as a rateman, then transferred to the Greenville plant until its closing in 1985. During his Westinghouse employment, he also worked numerous part-time jobs including a business with his best friend Lac, and Grimm’s. He then was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance and retired in 1989. He was an active member of IUE 617, then the SWEA, both with Westinghouse and PSSU during his state service.

A Catholic, Tony was a lifetime member or St Elizabeth/Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell Pennsylvania.

Tony was a life member of the Sharon American Legion, #299, the Christopher Columbus Society, the First Italian Social Club of Farrell, Pennsylvania and AARP. He was also a cook for many years for the Our Lady of Fatima school annual Carnival.

We have many wonderful memories of our father. Sunday mornings, dad was up before 5:00 am browning meatballs and pork country ribs for the Sunday sauce. He always left two meatballs and one rib out of the sauce for his children to sample. Summers were fresh vegetables and Sunday rides for ice cream. Memories run rampant of summer vacations at Presque Isle and Niagara Falls. Dad also played thousands of card games, especially War, with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his beloved son, John Daniel, who passed away in February 2004.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughters, Senior Master Sergeant, Retired, USAF, Valerie A James, his former son-in-law, Tony, Yorktown Virginia and his daughter Jill E Hare (Gary), Mt Jackson Pennsylvania, two sisters, Mrs. Marie Capson (the late Sam), Mercer Pennsylvania and Mrs. Norma Rossetti, (the late Alex), Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jade’ James-Robinson (VJ), Yorktown, Virginia and Torrey James (Stephanie), Newport News, Virginia, Ashley Stradiot (James), Mentor, Ohio and Brandon Hare, Mt Jackson, Pennsylvania, his great grandchildren Ty and Tyjah’ Robinson, Yorktown, Virginia, Jacob James, Newport News, Virginia and Cameron and Halle Stradiot, Mentor Ohio.

He leaves nieces and nephews and many cousins to cherish his memory. Dad left us with this final word:



Thank God

I served my time,

I paid the price

I’m free at last

It’s like Paradise

Tony

In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours or service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum.