NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony T. “Tony” Trontel, 88, of Niles, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022, surrounded by family at his daughter’s home.

Mr. Trontel was born May 17, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Anton and Frances (Valentine) Trontel.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1951.

During the Korean Era, Tony proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He returned home and entered the U.S. Army Reserve in Farrell, Pennsylvania, retiring as a Sergeant First Class in 1984.

For 36 years, Tony worked as a draftsman at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Upon the plant’s closing in 1984, he began working in a similar capacity for ABB, Inc., Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania, retiring in 1994.

Tony was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Tony started taking accordion lessons at an early age from Don Sebastian. By high school, he was playing in a polka band and continued to bring a lifetime of joy through his music. Tony played in several polka bands throughout his life, most notably: Polka Rhythm Boys; Starlighters; Trontel-Zagger Orchestra (with his late cousin, Jake Zagger); Norm Kobal Orchestra; Veseli Fantje and Tony Trontel and Friends. He also recorded numerous albums throughout his career as a musician, including: The Polka Express; the Grammy-nominated Penn-Ohio Polka Pals; and Bob Kravos with his daughter, Toni, as the vocalist.

By age 14, Tony was a registered Union Musician and had many music club affiliations throughout his career, including: Penn-Ohio Polka Pals Club, Youngstown, Ohio; of which he was a founding member; as well as the UMPA Club, Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania.

In recognition for his success and contributions as a musician, Tony was bestowed the following awards: P.O.P.P. Man of the Year 2003; UMPA Man of the Year 2004 and the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame Trustee Award.

Tony was extremely proud of his Slovenian heritage and visited his ancestral homeland several times. Reconnecting with cousins and family still living in Slovenia was one of the great joys of his life. He was also an active member of the Slovenian Workingmen’s Educational Home, Sharon, as well as the Slovenian National Benefit Society, S.N.P.J.

Tony is survived by his wife, Katherine Santucci-Trontel, Niles, Ohio; a son, Kenneth Trontel (Cherie), Hermitage; two daughters, Toni Trontel Solarz (Greg), Howland, Ohio and Nicole Trontel Brannan (Butch), Burghill, Ohio; six grandchildren, Brendan Solarz (Michele) and Lil Butchie, Chelsea, Jaisea (Zach) and Miya Brannan; and Lexus Solarz; a great-granddaughter, Jolene Wolfe; five step-children, Jay Ross, Kelli Ross, Michele Strybel (Bill), Kim Woo (Allan) and Jennifer Younger (Matt); and six step-grandchildren, Nicole, Nicholas, Erika, Dominic, Vincent and Leah.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his first wife, S. Lorraine (McDonnel) Trontel and their infant son, Mark; his second wife, DeLora “Dee” (Brown) Trontel and a brother, Gerald Trontel.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Full military honors will be rendered at the cemetery.

