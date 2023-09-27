HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Lenzi, 84, of Hermitage passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 26, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, McCandless, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Lenzi was born March 25, 1939, in Sharon, a son of the late Antonio and Maria (DiCapua) Lenzi.

A lifelong area resident, he attended St. Adalbert’s Parochial Grade School and later graduated from Farrell High School in 1957.

For 43 years, Tony worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring as a machinist.

Tony was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He loved playing golf, especially with his good friend, Bob Kaiser. Tony also enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, and later in life, could often be found at the Buhl Club. Tony looked forward to traveling and taking rides in his Corvette, especially with his longtime partner, Gail.

Tony is survived by a son, Tony Lenzi (Kristin), Hermitage; two daughters, Stephanie White, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and Kelly Lenzi, Hermitage; seven grandchildren who affectionately called him, Pop Pop “Poppy”, Danny, Joey, and Mia White, Alyssa and Anthony Lenzi, and Devin and Ava Lenzi; his longtime partner, Gail Zucco, Hermitage; her children, Melissa Kidd (Matthew), TJ Zucco (Kim), and Katherine Zucco (fiancé, Bradley), and her grandchildren, Joseph, Iris, Luke, and Leo.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a half-brother, Bill Lenzi; and two half-sisters, Filomena and Florence Lenzi.

No matter where Tony went, he always ran into someone he knew and left them with a smile.

Calling hours will be 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 3:30 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.