Anthony “Lefty” Gluich, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Lefty” Gluich, 89, a three year resident of Ridgewood at Shenango Valley and longtime resident of Hermitage passed away Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio.

Mr. Gluich was born February 2, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Anthony and Katherine (Ivankovic) Gluich.

He attended Farrell schools.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army. A proud veteran, Anthony was stationed in Germany where he served in a tank division following WWII.

For 40 years, he worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring upon the plant’s closing.

Anthony was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the VFW Post 5286, Croatian Home, New Deal Club and Italian Home Club, all Farrell and was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Sharon.

Anthony enjoyed meeting up with friends for breakfast at Lock Stock & Barrell, Sharpsville and spending time at Andy Wasko’s Triangle Garage, Farrell. He had a lifelong appreciation for luxury and vintage automobiles and always kept his vehicles in pristine condition.

He is survived by a sister, Norma Gianni, Plano, Texas; four nieces, Nancianne (Gary) Haun, Plano, Texas, Kimberly Gianni, Dallas, Texas, Sherry (Frank) Cherry of New Castle and Carol Procas, Maddison, Ohio; a nephew, Tony Bayer of Farrell and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by a sister, Violet Bayer.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org/donate; or a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Monday, June 28, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Farrell and West Middlesex VFW and Wheatland AL Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.