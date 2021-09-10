Anthony Joseph Reno, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Joseph Reno, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley Campus.

Mr. Reno was born April 10, 1934, in Sharpsville, a son of the late Joseph and Philomena (DiPaolo) Reno.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and New Castle School of Trades, where he studied plumbing and electric.

He was employed throughout his career in many local steel mills.

Anthony was a charter and longtime member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and most recently belonged to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville.

A simple and humble man, he loved traveling and visiting shrines across the country and made numerous trips to Carey, Ohio, to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation. Anthony also enjoyed watching movies and hunting and fishing with his father. A green thumb, many people in the area knew him as the “Garlic Guru” or the “Chestnut Man.” In addition to meticulously caring for his garden, Anthony was also a skilled wine maker.

He is survived by a daughter, Monica Rose Reno, at home; a son-in-law, Scott Widmyer, of Sharpsville; and three grandchildren, twins Madeline and Ian Widmyer and Miranda Widmyer.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Duffy, whom he married June 10, 1972; a daughter, Mary Ann Widmer; three sisters, Nancy (Raymond) Freddo, Jr., Rose (Paul) Doerr, and Madeline (Robert) Bukobinsky and a brother, Raymond Reno.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.ALZ.org

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

