SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Perry, 49, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 3, 2022, following a life-long illness.

Tony was born October 26, 1972, in Sharon, one of four children to Jim P. and Ruth A. Perry.

Raised in the Shenango Valley, he was a 1991 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School in Hermitage, where he was awarded the Christo Savario Award for service to his community. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Theil College, Greenville.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Tony earned his Eagle Scout under his father’s guidance, and later returned to the scouts to serve as Scout Leader and mentor to his own son, Isaac. He had a gift for positively impacting children’s lives that was reflected in his work as a coach, mentor, and substitute teacher.

An avid sports fan, Tony enjoyed watching sports at all levels of competition from amateur to professional, especially hockey and football. He also loved traveling to Canada or anywhere near the water.

Above all else, Tony cherished his family and friends, especially his spouse, Shelly, and their son, Isaac. Supporting the two of them was the greatest joy of his life. His cousins were more like siblings, and these close relationships extended to aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and Godchildren, whom he loved with all of his heart. Even when feeling unwell, he never hesitated to put his loved one’s needs before his own.

Tony was a simple man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

In addition to his spouse, Shelly, and their son, Isaac; Tony is survived by his mother, Ruth A. Perry, Murrysville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Lisa Perry, Daytona, Florida, and Kristin Bowser (Eric), Murrysville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Michael Perry (Marie), Hudson, Ohio; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Jim Perry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Shenango Valley Children’s Transplant Fund, C/O First National Bank, 3320 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from noon to 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 3:00 p.m., Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.