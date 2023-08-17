HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Conti, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with his wife and family at his side Thursday morning, August 17, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Conti was born April 10, 1931, in Sharspville, a son of the late Louis and Matia (Racine) Conti, and was a 1951 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea during the Korean Era. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and U.N. Service Medal.

For more than 20 years, Tony worked in the local steel mills, most notably in the Maintenance Dept. of National Castings Corp. in Sharon. After the mills closed, he worked as a driver for the former Greenwood Pharmacy and later in the same capacity for Hovis Auto and Truck Supply, both in Hermitage.

Tony was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville, and formerly a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Sharon.

He was an avid Notre Dame Football and New York Yankees Baseball fan.

His beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Patricia (Parreca) Conti, whom she married October 11, 1958, survives at their home in Hermitage.

Also surviving is a son, Brian Conti, of Florida; seven grandchildren, Shannon Conti, Brian Conti (Elizabeth), Kiley Ledger (Greg), Reza Amiralai, Ellie Amiralai, Brooke Conti, and Eric Conti; three great-grandchildren, Aryia, Chloe, and Kendyl; a daughter-in-law, Beth Amiralai (Ali); a sister-in-law, Joan Breast; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by two brothers, Sebastian and Frank Conti; and three sisters, Theresa Gula, Mary Marriotti, and Rose Pacifico.

Calling hour will be 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m., in the church, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

