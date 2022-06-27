WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony George Pendel, 64, of Wheatland passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022 in his home.

Tony was born January 6, 1958, in Sharon, a son of Paul Pendel and the late Rose (Zappa) Pendel.

He was a 1975 graduate of Farrell High School.

Tony relocated to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he spent a good part of his adult life doing various jobs and enjoying the West and what it had to offer. Eventually he would return to Farrell where he remained until his passing.

Anyone who knew Tony was touched by his kindness and humor. A no nonsense man, he was truly a hard worker and always a source of positivity and would lend a helping hand to each and all.

A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Sharon and several social clubs, where he enjoyed playing bocce and being with friends.

Anthony was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed an ice cold Rolling Rock watching his favorite football team along with his buddies. He loved spending time outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, cooking on the grill as a certified grill master, as he would like to think, and he was. He was also handy with building and construction and would lay a tile floor to perfection.

In addition to his father, Tony is survived by his daughter, Tonya Marshall (Allen), Virginia Beach, Virginia; two grandchildren, Anja Marshall and Xyla Marshall; three sisters, Rebecca Pendel, Ramona Pendel and Elizabeth Testani.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joseph “Jay” “Jugger” Testani.

We especially would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Mark Yerskey, John Fuchs, Steve Murray, Monica Misinay, Bob Wojtanowski, numerous friends and many beloved cousins for their profound love and support Tony had during his life and at this difficult part of his journey. Lastly a special thanks to Heidi Stafford at Hospice Helping Hands.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, PA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday July 1, 2022 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho St, Sharon, PA 16146.

Interment: Our Lady of Mount Carmel cemetery, Hermitage.

