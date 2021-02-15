Anthony Fanone, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Fanone, 93, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the Laurels of Worthington, Ohio.

Mr. Fanone was born September 3, 1927, in Settefrati, Italy, a son of the late Ubaldo and Rosina (Celni) Fanone. He moved to the United States in 1947 and began working at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

He never had a formal education but worked hard throughout his life to provide his children the opportunity to pursue their dreams. In the 1950s Tony and his brother-in-law, Nunzio Gentile, purchased the former Suburban Restaurant, Hermitage. He would work in the mill during the day and bartend in the evenings. Following his retirement from Sharon Steel in 1976, they sold the restaurant and Tony began a landscaping business.

Tony was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Tony kept his property immaculate and loved decorating for the holidays. His house was featured on the front page of the Youngstown Vindicator and recently shown on WFMJ for his magnificent Christmas display in 1989.

His wife, the former Annunziata “Nancy” Gentile, whom he married in 1948, passed away November 3, 2004.

He is survived by a daughter, Anita Ference and her husband, Jeff, of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Joseph Fanone and his wife, Joyce Gorman, of Alexandria, Virginia; five grandchildren, Michael Fanone, Kathleen Fanone and her husband, Stephen Ruckman, Peter Fanone, Mathew Ference and his wife, Margaret and James Ference and his wife, Catherine and 12 great-grandchildren. Tony adored his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His great-grandchildren affectionately called him “Grandpa Toodles.”

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Church de Canneto, Settefrati, Italy, payable to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon PA 16146.

There are no calling hours. A prayer service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 17 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. To view Tony’s funeral service, please visit: Tony’s Funeral Service.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Anthony Fanone, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.