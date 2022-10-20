SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. “Tony” McLusky, 73, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in his home.

Mr. McLusky was born February 24, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Anthony and Alice (Lynott) McLusky.

He was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High School and earned an associate degree from Penn State University.

Tony spent most of his life working in the telecommunications industry. First for Bell Telephone, followed by Adelphia Cable and most recently, Comcast, Pittsburgh.

He was much more than his working resume, Tony’s lust for life was apparent in his special relationships. He was a loving and caring husband to his wife Karla, a friend and mentor to his sons, Sean and Jeff, and an affectionate “hero” to his many nieces, great-nieces and nephews and grandchildren. The patriarch of the McLusky family, his passing has left a huge void.

His many lifelong friendships stand for his unwavering loyalty.

Tony’s passion for life was evident in his attention to detail in his work for “Master Gardeners,” the care he gave to stray neighborhood animals, and the zeal with which he told his many jokes and stories. His stories were always told with good humor, grace and a mischievous grin. It is his smile that will be missed by most.

A true competitor and athlete, he enjoyed golf, tennis and pickleball.

He is survived by his wife, the former Karla Capuzzi, whom he married on August 12, 1994; two sons, Sean McLusky, and Jeffrey Rodondi and his partner Taylor Resnick, all of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Emmaly, Sophia and Harvey McLusky; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Morgan and Patricia Murray.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2559 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.