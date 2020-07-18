Anthony F. “Butch” Spinelli, Mt. Jackson, PA

MOUNT JACKSON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. “Butch” Spinelli, 81, of Mt. Jackson passed away Friday morning, July 17, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Spinelli was born January 16, 1939, in New Castle, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Rozzi) Spinelli.

A 1957 graduate of New Castle High School, he later completed a Bachelor’s of Science Degree at Youngstown State University.

A proud veteran, Butch served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was employed by Bell Telephone Inc., New Castle, working as an installer for several years. Butch later worked for Cars to Go, Warren, Ohio, a dealership owned by his brother, Ronald Ross.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Spinelli, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; a sister, Patricia Grimm, New Castle; a brother, Ronald Ross and his wife, Delia, Southington, Ohio; two nieces, Lisa Costianes and Rochelle and her husband, Jeff and three nephews, John Costianes and John and Bryan Grimm.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.