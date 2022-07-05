SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Edward “Ed” Colt, 90, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Hermitage and Sharon, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Ed was born November 30, 1931 in Sharon, a son of the late Harry C. and Margaret M. (Morse) Colt. He was the eighth of nine siblings, and delighted in spending time with his family growing up.

He was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School where he played football and basketball.

Following high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at various Air Force bases including in Biloxi, Mississippi, Yak, Montana, Spokane, Washington and Kaiserslautern, Germany. While in the service, he traveled internationally to play basketball for the Air Force National Team. He was exceptionally proud to serve alongside his four brothers, two in the Marines, one in the Air Force and one in the Army.

While stationed in the Pacific Northwest, he married his high school sweetheart, Anne Tomko Colt, on July 19, 1953.

After Ed’s time in the Air Force, they settled in Sharon and had three children, Sandra, Edward and Lori, whom they both adored.

Both Ed and Anne enjoyed long careers at Westinghouse Electric Corporation. When Westinghouse was acquired by Alcoa Corporation, Ed and Anne relocated with the company from Sharon to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they lived for ten years. In 1994 after a 43-year career, Ed retired as the Head of Human Resources for the Spartanburg Alcoa plant. He returned to Hermitage with his wife by his side to enjoy their retirement.

Ed was a member of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage and the Slovenian Home in Sharon.

In 1974 he was elected to the Sharon School District Board of Education. He served multiple terms, all but one year as president. In 1979, he was appointed to a term on the Sharon General Hospital Building Authority. He enjoyed politics and served in various capacities with the Sharon Democratic Committee and was named “Outstanding Democrat” in 1982.

Ed’s love for sports continued as he served as a PIAA basketball referee and an umpire for the Sharon Little League for many years. He was also associated with the City Recreation Committee. Ed loved to golf and was a ranger at the Oak Tree golf course in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. He was an enthusiastic Pittsburgh sports fan and also enjoyed watching his extended family members participate in various local sporting events.

Ed’s favorite pastime of all was being with his family, especially when playing cards together. He enjoyed traveling to Reno, Nevada and Lake Almanor, California to spend time with his children and grandchildren. His grandkids considered him to be the World’s Best Grandpa and he frequently wore shirts declaring him as such.

After over 71 years together, including 68 years of marriage, his wife, Anne, preceded him in death on November 24, 2021.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Colt Davis; his son, Edward H. Colt; his grandson, Christopher E. Colt; four sisters, June Tinsley, Catherine “Snook” Friedrich, Margaret Holtzclaw,and Mary Ellen Ebert; four brothers, E.H. “Spark” Colt , William Colt, James Colt, and Daniel Colt and a nephew, William Friedrich.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandra Colt, Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Julina Colt, Reno, Nevada; a son-in-law, Tod Davis, Hermitage; four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hannah Davis and Catherine and Jack Colt and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 9, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Allen of the Church of Notre Dame officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.