NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony D. “Tony” Esposito, 73, of New Castle went to be with his Lord and Savior early Monday morning, July 24, 2023.

Mr. Esposito was born May 9, 1950, in New Castle, a son of the late Carl and Bertha (Duncan) Esposito and graduated from Shenango High School in 1968.

A lifelong builder, Tony was a 37-year member of Laborers Local 964, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and worked for Mahoning Builders in Mahoning Town. He completed jobs throughout Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia, specializing in carpentry, excavating, concrete finishing and plumbing. During retirement, he also worked as a fabricator alongside his brother, Bob, at Spomin Metals in New Castle.

Tony attended Hoover Heights CMA in the South New Castle Borough.

An avid outdoorsman, Tony loved spending time hunting, boating, fishing and camping with his family and friends at their camp in the Allegheny National Forest. During retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Linda, especially their trip traveling throughout the western United States.

A dedicated husband, father and PaPa, Tony dedicated his life to his family. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and supporting their many endeavors. Tony was an unselfish man who had an unmatched ability to put others before himself.

His beloved wife of 52 years, Linda J. (Best) Esposito, whom he married on November 14, 1970, survives at their home in Shenango Township.

Tony is also survived by a daughter, Raimee Lyn Pascoe (Kenny) of New Castle; a son, Thomas Esposito (Leslie) of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; two brothers, Carl “Cheech” Esposito (Karen) and Bob Esposito (Joyce), all of New Castle; two sisters, Connie Esposito of New Castle and Debra Bender (Brad) of Beaver, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Quinn Esposito, Lizzy and Bobby Pascoe and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Sorbo and a brother, Donald “DeDe” Esposito.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, in the funeral home, with Matthew Callahan and Tommy Walker, co-officiating.

