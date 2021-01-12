Anne T. (Yanak) Evans, Hermitage, PA



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anne T. (Yanak) Evans, of Hermitage, formerly of Wheatland, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Cleppers CCRC, Sharon.

Mrs. Evans was born June 17, 1944, in Sharon, the daughter of Rudolph and Anne Mary (Yobe) Yanak.

A 1962 graduate of Farrell High School, she later completed her Registered Nurse training and certification at Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1966.

For 30 years, Anne was employed by Sharon Regional Hospital, retiring as charge nurse in 1996. Following retirement, she worked as a nurse part-time for the Hermitage Medical Group.

Anne was a member of Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon.

She and her husband, Don, had a passion for traveling and were very proud to have visited all 50 states and 22 countries. Anne loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Her beloved husband Donald Evans, who she married August 28, 1987, preceded her in death January 16, 2020.

Surviving are a brother, Rudolph “Joe” Yanak, Tionesta, Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Dori Sferra and her husband Thomas, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and Dana Brown and her husband David, Grove City, Pennsylvania; a step-son, Donald E. Evans, Jr. and his wife Andrea, Willoughby Hills, Ohio; six grandchildren, Bryan (Missy) Sferra, Deron (Natalie) Sferra, Tyler and Austin Evans, and Zoe and Abby Brown; four great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Sue Evans, Akron, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by a brother, Emory Yanak; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Evans.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association; online at www.Heart.org.

Calling hours: 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage



