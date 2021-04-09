Anne Margaret Bruno, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Margaret Bruno, 99, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Windsor Medical Center, North Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Bruno was born March 15, 1922, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Luigi and Mary (Centofanti) Mangie.

She was a 1940 graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School, Youngstown.

A dedicated homemaker, she was employed as the manager of AAA Travel Guides, Hermitage.

Anne was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she was a member of its Ladies Guild. Following her move to Youngstown, she became a member of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, Boardman, Ohio where she was involved in its card club.

She was also a member of the Newcomers Club, Boardman.

Anne loved to play cards with her family and friends: bridge, euchre and especially shagra-la. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting and traveling extensively with her husband. Many will remember her for her wonderful Italian cooking skills, which she loved to share with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Anthony Bruno, whom she married February 7, 1942, passed away August 12, 1983.

She is survived by three children, Richard (Donna) Bruno of Poland, Ohio, Geraldine (Robert) Slavin of Lake Milton and Deborah (Joe L.) Carpenter of North Canton; seven grandchildren, Anthony (Lauri) Bruno, Bridget (Jeremy) Mohr, Allison (Scott) Nemergut, Tiffany (Nick) Walton, Ryan (Erica) Carpenter and Kayla and Justin Carpenter and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob and Will Bruno, Isabella and Oliver Mohr, Brady Nemergut, Harlow and Hendrix Walton and Auden Carpenter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristen (Bruno) Hoffman; three sisters, Rose Leone, Jenny DeRamo and Josephine Lunich and three brothers, James, Alfred and Louis Mangie.

The family would like to thank the staff of Windsor Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for the exceptional care given to their mother, especially her hospice nurse, Katie.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

Calling hours are private.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.