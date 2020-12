HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Florence M. Nichols went to join Jesus and her beloved husband on Saturday, November 28, 2020. It was her 80th wedding anniversary. Born in 1918, Florence died of natural causes at the home of her daughter in Hermitage, surrounded by her loving family.

Florence was born during the Great Flu epidemic of 1918 and died in a Pandemic, 102 years later.